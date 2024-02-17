Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $125,264.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,856 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after purchasing an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,882. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

