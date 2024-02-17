Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. 1,234,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

