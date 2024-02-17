Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
BWEN remained flat at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.35.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
