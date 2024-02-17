Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 16,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.17. 1,862,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,182. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.