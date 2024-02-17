Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.90.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

