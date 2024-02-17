California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of CALB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. 42,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at California BanCorp

In other news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $63,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 6,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

