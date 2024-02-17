Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 231,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVCO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.00. 69,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.11. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $375.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $12,340,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 127.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

