Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 231,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CVCO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.00. 69,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.11. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $375.87.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries
Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $12,340,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 127.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVCO
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.