CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.37. 859,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CDW by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

