Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

