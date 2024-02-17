Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

