Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Position Lessened by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450,570 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Centerra Gold worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 219,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,117. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

