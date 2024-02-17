CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $123.30

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.30 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.56), with a volume of 492,252 shares trading hands.
CentralNic Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.19.
About CentralNic Group
CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.
