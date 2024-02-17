Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of CENX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 776,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $984.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

