CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.00

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €107.00 ($115.05) and last traded at €106.80 ($114.84), with a volume of 4003 shares. The stock had previously closed at €105.60 ($113.55).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.95. The stock has a market cap of $754.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.