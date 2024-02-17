Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Up 80%

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 80% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 10,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 9,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

