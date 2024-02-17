ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.