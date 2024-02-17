Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$2.38. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 181,239 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.44.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

