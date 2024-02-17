CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CHS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CHS has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

