Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 192,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,343. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

