Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 192,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,343. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
