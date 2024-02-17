Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 759,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

