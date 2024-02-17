City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 409,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 214,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,332. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

