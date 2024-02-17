Civic Hits Market Cap of $105.22 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Civic has a market capitalization of $105.22 million and $14.84 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

