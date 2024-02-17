Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Clever Leaves Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of CLVRW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,197. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

