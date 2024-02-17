Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,680,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 30,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,724,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $484.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

