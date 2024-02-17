Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,861 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,357. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

