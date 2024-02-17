Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.70. 178,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,382. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.