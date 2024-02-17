Colony Family Offices LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 21,865,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

