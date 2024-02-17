Colony Family Offices LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 15.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $770,000,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.