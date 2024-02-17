Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Update

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 306,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

