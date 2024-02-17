Compound 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25.03 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $468.21 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $57.96 or 0.00112321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006742 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,700 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,668.76548979 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.16704052 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $37,572,249.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.