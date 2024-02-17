Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 21,100,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,213 shares of company stock worth $32,484,960 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Confluent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Confluent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,457. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.