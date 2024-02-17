Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.62

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.62 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 87.60 ($1.11). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 88.75 ($1.12), with a volume of 24,100 shares.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.51. The company has a market capitalization of £53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total value of £74,304 ($93,841.88). In other Conygar Investment news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 17,000 shares of Conygar Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,620 ($18,464.26). Also, insider Robert T. E. Ware sold 86,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £74,304 ($93,841.88). 27.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

