Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 26.3 %

CPS traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,330. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 284,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 25.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 162,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.