CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,984. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

