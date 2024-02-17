CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.64%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.