Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,301,984 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Crescent Point Energy worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,487,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,048.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 6,824,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

