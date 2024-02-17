Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,824,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,711. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 635,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

