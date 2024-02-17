Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $511,221.02 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,844,402 tokens. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

