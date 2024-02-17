Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.57. 452,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,809. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

