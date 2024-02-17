CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
CBAY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,647. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28.
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
