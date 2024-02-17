DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $0.0423

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $31,280.79 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04194514 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $24,394.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

