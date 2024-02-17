Davis Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 2.6% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $44,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $8.16 on Friday, reaching $1,461.50. 41,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,427.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

