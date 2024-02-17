Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.34.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

