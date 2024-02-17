Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $360.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.34. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

