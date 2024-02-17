DeXe (DEXE) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $116.01 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,500,047.23259474 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 3.20741123 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,183,131.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

