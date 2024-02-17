Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In related news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,541 shares of company stock worth $22,454,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

IRON stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 171,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,269. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

