Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.10. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 16,119 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
