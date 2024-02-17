Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.10. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 16,119 shares.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

About Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

