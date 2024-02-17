eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $665.17 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. eCash has a market cap of $665.17 million and $10.22 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,766.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.66 or 0.00515123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00148913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,637,673,423,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,637,704,673,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.