Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $4.23

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Elastos has a market cap of $92.77 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00008211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,441,579 coins and its circulating supply is 21,909,206 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

