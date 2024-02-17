Enegra (EGX) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $200.61 or 0.00388338 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.05 billion and $638,863.51 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.43987666 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $643,606.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

